Updated 6 July 2025 at 00:47 IST

Reuters' X Account Blocked In India, Reason Unknown, No Official Statement Yet

News Agency Reuters' X account has been blocked in India. The account has been withheld citing legal demand, but the exact reason remains unknown.

Reuters' X account blocked in India
Reuters' X account blocked in India | Image: X

New Delhi: News agency Reuters' X account has been blocked in India. No official statement yet.

The account has been withheld citing legal demand, but the exact reason remains unknown.

The screengrab of the Reuters' main X account saying, “@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

As of now, there has been no official response from either the government or Reuters regarding the blocking of Reuters’ X account in India, leaving the reasons behind the legal demand unclear.

It's a developing news. Follow for more updates.

Published 6 July 2025 at 00:00 IST