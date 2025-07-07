Reuters' X Account Restored In India, Centre Denies Any Role

New Delhi: After nearly 24 hours of restricted access, the official X account of international news agency Reuters has been restored in India. The account was withheld citing a “legal demand,”.

Reuters' X Account Unblocked In India

The government denied any involvement in this matter. Centre clarified this morning saying it did not ask for the account to be withheld and continuously working with X to resolve the problem.

"There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters, and we are continuously working with X to resolve the problem," said the spokesperson..

News agency Reuters' X account was blocked in India on Saturday, July 5.