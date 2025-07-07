Reuters' X Account Restored In India, Centre Denies Any Role

Updated 7 July 2025 at 00:07 IST
New Delhi: After nearly 24 hours of restricted access, the official X account of international news agency Reuters has been restored in India. The account was withheld citing a “legal demand,”.
The government denied any involvement in this matter. Centre clarified this morning saying it did not ask for the account to be withheld and continuously working with X to resolve the problem.
"There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters, and we are continuously working with X to resolve the problem," said the spokesperson..
Officials further stated that they are working with X to resolve the issue.
News agency Reuters' X account was blocked in India on Saturday, July 5.
Reuters has not issued any statement regarding the blocking of Reuters’ X account in India, leaving questions behind.
