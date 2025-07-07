Republic World
Updated 7 July 2025 at 00:07 IST

Reuters' X Account Restored In India, Centre Denies Any Role

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Reuters' X Account Unblocked In India
Reuters' X Account Unblocked In India | Image: X

New Delhi: After nearly 24 hours of restricted access, the official X account of international news agency Reuters has been restored in India. The account was withheld citing a “legal demand,”.

Reuters' X Account Unblocked In India 

The government denied any involvement in this matter. Centre clarified this morning saying it did not ask for the account to be withheld and continuously working with X to resolve the problem. 

"There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters, and we are continuously working with X to resolve the problem," said the spokesperson..

Officials further stated that they are working with X to resolve the issue.

News agency Reuters' X account was blocked in India on Saturday, July 5. 

Reuters has not issued any statement regarding the blocking of Reuters’ X account in India, leaving questions behind. 

Published 7 July 2025 at 00:00 IST