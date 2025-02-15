Revanth Reddy Just Wants To Hog Headlines: BJP Slams Telangana CM For Controversial Caste Remark On PM Modi

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his controversial claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to the backward class. The saffron party has said that the chief minister just wants to hog headlines by making these baseless claims because he did not do any work on the ground and failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana.

Reddy made the comments at a party event where he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to backward class by birth as he claims to be. He further alleged that PM Modi legally converted to a backward class.

Mentioning that he was choosing his words carefully, Reddy said PM Modi belonged to a forward caste till he became Gujarat CM in 2001 but after that he legally converted to backward class by enacting a legislation.

Reddy further alleged that PM Modi may have the certificate of being a backward class but his mindset is anti-backward class.

Revanth Reddy wants to make controversial headlines, says BJP

Slamming the Telangana Chief Minister, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said that he just wants to make headlines by making controversial statements.

Another BJP leader, K Laxman, who is party’s other Backward Classes Morcha chief said that earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also made a similar remarks on PM Modi.