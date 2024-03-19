Revered Buddha Relics Return to India After Historic Exposition In Thailand | WATCH

Advertisement

New Delhi: After a month-long exposition in Thailand that engaged over 4 million devotees, revered relics attributed to Buddha, alongside those of his chief disciples Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, have returned to India on Tuesday evening. The relics arrived at the Air Force Station in Palam, New Delhi, where they were accorded full state honors.

Watch | Lord Buddha being brought back to India from Thailand

#WATCH | Delhi | Relics of Lord Buddha and those of his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana brought back to India from Thailand. pic.twitter.com/L9sGsnGO7I — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

The journey of the sacred relics

The journey of these sacred relics began on February 22 from New Delhi and traversed through various cities in Thailand including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi. The exhibition, titled 'Shared Heritage, Shared Values,' was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) aimed at fostering a sense of shared spirituality and cultural connection.

The inauguration of the prayers took place with grandeur at Bangkok's central exhibition park, presided over by Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn and Queen. The event also marked the commemoration of the king's 72nd birthday celebrations.

An official delegation from India, led by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, accompanied the relics. Monks from India, along with academicians from different Indian universities, enriched the exposition with discussions on Buddhism and the significance of the relics.

Throughout its journey, the exposition drew significant crowds, with devotees queuing from the early hours to offer their prayers and respects.

Upon their return to India, the relics are being accompanied by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairman Tashi Gyalson and monks representing various Theravada and Mahayana traditions of Buddhism. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi is set to receive the relics at the Palam air base.