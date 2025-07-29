Reviving Sanskrit: How BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Transforming Young Lives

Today’s children grow up surrounded by digital temptations and a never-ending stream of entertainment, making it increasingly difficult—but absolutely essential—to instill cultural values that shape their sense of identity and purpose. The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has made an invaluable contribution to the holistic development of children. Guided by the divine vision of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS remains steadfast in nurturing moral, spiritual, and intellectual growth.

Under the divine inspiration of Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS has launched a large-scale Sanskrit learning initiative aimed at preserving our eternal values and language. This initiative has received an overwhelming response from across the world. Over 37,000 children have registered, with a targeted milestone of enabling 10,000 children to begin learning Sanskrit by this Diwali. In Mumbai alone, 1,000 children have already embarked on their Sanskrit learning journey, and 400 of them have successfully completed their course. The remaining are on track to complete it by the next Diwali.

Children ranging from three to fourteen years of age have been actively involved in memorizing and reciting these Sanskrit verses.

This Sanskrit Shloka Mukhapath Abhiyan focused on memorizing 315 verses from the 'Satsang Diksha' granth — a sacred scripture written by Mahant Swami Maharaj himself.

In such a fast-paced and material-driven era, it is truly inspiring to witness thousands of children embracing Sanskrit, our ancient and divine language, as a medium to connect with their roots. This remarkable movement is not only about language, but about cultivating discipline, devotion, memory, and inner strength.

Inspiring Journeys of Young Minds

• Het Morja, a three-year and five-month-old toddler, cannot yet speak or fully understand language. But by simply listening to his mother teach Sanskrit shlokas to his sister, Het memorized an astounding 315 verses. This divine absorption at such a young age is a living example of spiritual awakening.

• Dharma Chauhan, a five-year-old, underwent 2–3 surgeries due to a tumor between his kidneys. Despite physical limitations and difficulty focusing, he successfully memorized 315 Sanskrit verses. This practice has significantly improved his concentration and academic interest.

• Sharad Kamdar, a twelve-year-old boy with neurological, vision, and mobility challenges since birth, has shown tremendous progress after memorizing 700 Sanskrit verses. Though developmentally delayed for his age, his parents’ unwavering faith and dedication have led to visible improvement in his cognition and responsiveness.

Child psychiatrist Pujya Shreyas Setu Swami stated that such achievements are the result of the collective dedication of hundreds of saints, volunteers, and carefully crafted educational programs initiated by BAPS.