January 9th 2025
RG Kar Case BREAKING: CBI Seeks Death Penalty For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy
RG Kar Case: The CBI has sought the death penalty for the prime accused, Sanjoy Roy.
Kolkata: In a big development in the Abhaya rape and murder case, the CBI has sought the death penalty for the prime accused, Sanjoy Roy. The move comes as the investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor intensifies.
The trial procedure in the case has now ended, with Kolkata’s Sealdah Court set to pronounce the verdict on January 18, 2025.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
