RG Kar Horror: Junior Doctors Call for Protests After Sandip Ghosh Got Bail in Abhaya Case
Days after two including RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh were granted bail in Abhaya Rape and Murder Case, junior doctors have called for protests in Kolkata.
Kolkata: It has been four months since the horrific rape and murder of Abhaya, a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, at the hospital's seminar room. Junior doctors have called for fresh protest - ‘Reclaiming the Night’ in Kolkata after ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh was granted bail.
RG Kar Horror: Junior Doctors Call for Protests
Days after Sandip Ghosh, the former RG Kar Principal was granted bail by a local court along with Tala Police Station's former office-in-charge Abhijit Mondal, the junior doctors have called for a protest this month. Disappointed with the bail granted to Sandip Ghosh, the junior doctors have called for ‘Reclaiming the Night’ on December 24, 25 and 31 and on January 1, 2025.
Sandip Ghosh Got Bail: Congress Holds Rallies
A day after two key suspects in the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital got bail, the Left parties and the Congress on Saturday staged protests at various locations in Kolkata, alleging that the CBI has "failed" to deliver justice in the case. The Congress took out a procession from Rabindra Sadan area to CBI's office at Nizam Palace in southern Kolkata and criticised the central probe agency for its alleged inability to frame charges against the two accused in the case. During the procession, Congress activists were seen holding the party flags aloft and chanting slogans like 'We demand justice' and 'Bichar chai Tilottoma' (Tilottoma wants justice).
‘System is Failing Us…’: Abhaya's Parents
Expressing disappointment with the CBI investigation, the parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said on Friday that they were heartbroken with the two key suspects in the case getting bail and it seemed like the "system" was failing them.
"We thought the CBI would speed up the investigation and bring those responsible to justice. But now, with the accused being granted bail, it feels like the system is failing us," said the mother of the victim whose body was found in the hospital on August 9. "Every day, we wonder if this will be another case in which the powerful escape without punishment," she said.
Sandip Ghosh Got Bail in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
A court in Kolkata's Sealdah granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the rape and murder case of the on-duty doctor. The CBI, which was handed the investigation into the case by the Calcutta High Court, failed to file a chargesheet against the accused within the mandatory 90-day period, leading to their release on bail.
The court granted bail to Ghosh and Mondal on bail bonds of Rs 2,000 each and directed them to cooperate with the investigation. While Mondal was accused of alleged delay in filing of FIR in the case, Ghosh was charged with tampering of evidence. Ghosh, who is on judicial remand in another case of alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, will however, remain behind bars despite being granted bail in the rape-murder case.
