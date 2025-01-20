Published 07:29 IST, January 20th 2025
RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today; Abhaya's Parents Seek Death Penalty | LIVE
RG Kar rape and murder case dominated headlines for months, sparking widespread outrage, in three other cases of sexual assault in West Bengal, the fast-track courts awarded death penalty to the convicts in the rape-murder case. Kolkata court to pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s sentence today.
A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.
07:26 IST, January 20th 2025
Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case
Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case.
07:24 IST, January 20th 2025
RG Kar Case: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today
RG Kar Case: A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.
07:22 IST, January 20th 2025
Updated 07:30 IST, January 20th 2025