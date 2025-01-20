RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today; Abhaya's Parents Seek Death Penalty | LIVE

RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today | Image: X

RG Kar rape and murder case dominated headlines for months, sparking widespread outrage, in three other cases of sexual assault in West Bengal, the fast-track courts awarded death penalty to the convicts in the rape-murder case. Kolkata court to pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s sentence today. A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

Live Blog

07:26 IST, January 20th 2025 Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

07:24 IST, January 20th 2025 RG Kar Case: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today RG Kar Case: A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

