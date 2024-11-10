sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:41 IST, November 10th 2024

RG Kar Medical College Student Attempts Suicide In Hostel, Critical

A nursing student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital allegedly attempted to commit suicide inside her hostel room leading to major chaos among the students.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman doctor found dead at RG Kar medical college in Kolkata
RG Kar Medical College Student allegedly attempts suicide | Image: RG Kar Medical college
