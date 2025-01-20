Life Imprisonment or Death Penalty for Sanjoy Roy? Kolkata Court to Pronounce Quantum of Sentence in RG Kar Horror Case Today

Kolkata: A trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was brutally raped and murdered inside the hospital's seminar room during her night-shift on August 9 last year. Over four months after the horrific rape and murder of Abhaya, Sealdah Court held the main accused, Sanjoy Roy guilty. Today, the Kolkata Court will be pronouncing the quantum of sentence in the case. Life imprisonment or death penalty, what will Sanjoy Roy get?

A court in Kolkata will on Monday afternoon pronounce the quantum of punishment of Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The charges under which Roy has been convicted entail a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum can be capital punishment.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah had on Saturday declared Roy guilty of rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at the hospital on August 9 last year. The gruesome crime had led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests.

Who is Sanjoy Roy, Convicted in Abhaya Rape and Murder Case?

Sanjoy Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10, a day after the 31-year-old medic's body was found in the seminar room of the hospital. Found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and throttling her to death, Roy was convicted by the judge under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 64 (rape) of the BNS entails a punishment of not less than 10 years and can go up to life term. Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) provides for punishment of not less than 20 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death. Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for life to a person convicted of the crime.

The judge said the over 160-page judgement, which will be completed after the pronouncement of the sentence, will also categorically answer some questions raised by the complainant, the father of the victim. Judge Das said that he has, in the judgement, criticised some activities of the police as well as the hospital authority.

The investigation into the case was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court. The judge said that Roy's statement will be heard at 12:30 pm, and the sentence will be pronounced thereafter.

At the time of delivery of the verdict on Saturday, Roy claimed in court that he had been framed.