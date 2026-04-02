Rift Brewing In AAP? Party Drops Raghav Chadha As Deputy Leader In Rajya Sabha

In a recent move that has sparked massive speculation over internal trouble within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a letter written to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat sought the appointment of Ashok Mittal as its Deputy Leader in the Upper House, replacing Raghav Chadha.

The AAP has has also asked that Raghav Chadha not be allotted time to speak in the House, an unusual step that has intensified buzz of whether all is well within the party.

Neither Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha nor the Aam Aadmi Party has issued any official statement. More details are awaited as the situation continues to evolve.

What's happening Within AAP?

The decision by the Aam Aadmi Party to move against Raghav Chadha comes amid growing rumours about his position within the party, fuelled by his prolonged silence and absence during key party moments.