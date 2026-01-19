'Right Now, The Expected Amount Is Around 1+': Republic Exposé Indicates Rs 1.5 Crore Bribery in Karnataka Excise Department | Image: ANI/Representative

Bengaluru: In a major exposé by Republic Kannada, it has now been revealed that contractors were allegedly asked to pay Rs 1.5 crore by a government official to allegedly get a work done.

According to the exclusive report, the Karnataka government official allegedly demanded this bribe to clear beverage manufacturing permissions. A major share of the amount is allegedly meant to be forwarded to Karnataka Excise Minister Thimmapur.

“The amount is already running at 1+ (over Rs 1 crore). I’ll try to reduce it,” the official is heard saying in the audio recording.

The audio recording of the alleged deal between a contractor named Lakshminarayan and a government official named DC Jagadeesh is available with Republic Kannada. The contractor is set to file a complaint with the Lokayukta in this regard.

How The Conversation Unfolded

As per the recording, when Lakshminarayan asked, “How much will it cost for delivery? I was shocked when I heard the amount,” DC Jagadeesh replied, “Can you see if something can be done through the minister?”

To this, Lakshminarayan said, “I’ll ask, sir, whether something can be done. How much could it be, sir?”

DC Jagadeesh, got back, saying, “Right now, the expected amount is around 1+, and it could be more. A larger share will go to him—to the minister. Let me speak and see if I can reduce it.”

Lakshminarayan then said, “I’m thinking of going for RVB. We can route the turnover elsewhere; then it might work out a bit for us.”

DC Jagadeesh said, “We can go with RVB; it will be less. Instead of that, why not go for a microbrewery?” Lakshminarayan, said, “If we do that, sir, it might work out for us.”

DC Jagadeesh said, “Tell me, I’ll get it done. If they agree, that’s enough. Otherwise, I’ll say we need to talk there. I’ll get it done. Manufacturing will cost more—around 1+.”

What It May Point To