‘Right To Die With Dignity’: In A First, SC Allows Passive Euthanasia For Man In Coma For 13 Years
The Supreme Court has permitted passive euthanasia for 32-year-old Harish Rana, saying key question is whether continued treatment truly serves the patient’s best interests.
New Delhi: In a landmark ruling on the right to die with dignity, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has remained in a persistent vegetative state for 13 years after suffering severe brain injuries in a fall.
A Bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan permitted Rana’s parents to discontinue medical support, observing that the central question in such cases is not whether death is in a patient’s best interest, but whether continuing life-sustaining treatment truly serves the patient’s best interests.
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 11:18 IST