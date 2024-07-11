Published 19:17 IST, July 11th 2024

Dengue Cases Surge as City Opens More Testing Centers, Says MCD

Delhi recorded over 256 dengue cases, which is nearly double of the 136 cases recorded in the corresponding period in 2023 and the highest since 2020, according to the report's data. In previous years, the number of dengue cases stood at 153 in 2022, 38 in 2021, and 22 in 2020.