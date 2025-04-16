Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project: Railways Achieve Major Breakthrough On India's Longest 14.5 Km Long Tunnel

Updated April 16th 2025, 20:09 IST
Devprayag: On the occasion of completion of 172 years of the Indian Railways, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a major breakthrough on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag broad gauge rail line project after the tunnel boring machine successfully completed excavation through India’s longest transportation tunnel, spanning 14.5 kilometers.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the press conference.
In his statement, Railways Minister Vaishnaw remarked, "Today is a historic day. We have achieved a milestone as the tunnel boring machine has completed excavation through India's longest transportation tunnel, spanning 14.5 kilometers. This covers a major section of the railway project from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag. It is a complex undertaking, as it involves the parallel construction of two tunnels."
Meanwhile, on the completion of 172 years of its service, the Indian Railways shared interesting facts on how its journey has been so far including transformation from steam engines to Vande Bharat, from paper tickers to paperless travel.
One completed, the new railway line will boost tourism, employment generation and will seamlessly connect country to its holy Chardhaam sites.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 16th 2025, 19:36 IST