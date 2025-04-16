Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project: Railways Achieve Major Breakthrough On India's Longest 14.5 Km Long Tunnel

Devprayag: On the occasion of completion of 172 years of the Indian Railways, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a major breakthrough on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag broad gauge rail line project after the tunnel boring machine successfully completed excavation through India’s longest transportation tunnel, spanning 14.5 kilometers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the press conference.

In his statement, Railways Minister Vaishnaw remarked, "Today is a historic day. We have achieved a milestone as the tunnel boring machine has completed excavation through India's longest transportation tunnel, spanning 14.5 kilometers. This covers a major section of the railway project from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag. It is a complex undertaking, as it involves the parallel construction of two tunnels."

What we know about Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line?

The first phase of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag is one of the most challenging project for the Railways as it is being built in the foothills of Himalayas.

The total length of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line is 125 kms. It will have a total of 12 stations and 16 tunnels.

A breakthrough on 6.3 km long escape tunnel from Bhatnagar of Gauchar to Sewai took place on December 25 while another breakthrough on 6.2 km long tunnel was achieved in March this year.

Another stretch of over 600 metres long tunnel was left on which the railways achieved a major breakthrough.

The Karnaprayag station is being built in Sewai.

Meanwhile, on the completion of 172 years of its service, the Indian Railways shared interesting facts on how its journey has been so far including transformation from steam engines to Vande Bharat, from paper tickers to paperless travel.