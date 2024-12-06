Risking Your Life is Not Easy: Sukhbir Singh Badal Hugs 2 Cops for Saving His Life

Amritsar: Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of Shiromani Akali Dal hugged and expressed his gratitude to two police officials on Thursday (December 05) for saving his life after he was attacked at Golden Temple earlier this week while he was performing 'sewa' as part of penance prescribed by the Akal Takht Sahib.

The Punjab leader in a post on X said "Risking your life to save someone's life is not an easy thing. "

"Risking your life to save someone's life is not an easy thing. ASI Jasveer Singh and ASI Hira Singh, both Sr. Parkash Singh Ji Badal has been a part of our family since the days of Sabah. My family and I cannot repay the courage and loyalty shown by them yesterday.

May God bless them with long life, good health and all happiness," he said in the post.

On Tuesday, December 4, Khalistani leader Narain Singh, pulled out a gun and opened fire at SAD chief Badal. However, Badal narrowly escaped the assassination attempt as the bullet hit a nearby wall.

ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well...Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru..." "No," he says when asked if the bullet hurt anyone.

Motive for the Attack

The Khalistani militants including Chaura, viewed Sukhbir Singh Badal and his family as traitors to the cause of Khalistan. The Badals, despite their deep-rooted ties to Sikh religious organizations, were seen as too close to the Indian government and not advocating for the full independence of Sikhdom.

Who is Narain Singh Chaura?

Narain Singh Chaura is a name associated with the Khalistani movement during the 1980s and 1990s, and his story is primarily linked to an assassination attempt in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Punjab.