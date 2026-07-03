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  • Ritabrata-Led Rebel TMC Leaders Seize Party Headquarters In Kolkata, Put Up Posters Sans Mamata

Ritabrata-Led Rebel TMC Leaders Seize Party Headquarters In Kolkata, Put Up Posters Sans Mamata

The power struggle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Friday as the rebel faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee seized control of the party's headquarters in Kolkata.

Nidhi Sinha
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Ritabrata-Led Rebel TMC Leaders Seize Party Headquarters In Kolkata, Put Up Posters Sans Mamata
Ritabrata-Led Rebel TMC Leaders Seize Party Headquarters In Kolkata, Put Up Posters Sans Mamata | Image: X

Kolkata: The power struggle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Friday as the rebel faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee seized control of the party's headquarters ‘Trinamool Bhavan’ in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Notably, the rebel MLAs installed posters at the office that did not bore the image of TMC chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The dissidents locked the gates of the office and installed new banners naming Arup Roy as the chairperson, entirely omitting Mamata Banerjee's face.

'Trespassers': Kalyan Banerjee

TMC MLA Kalyan Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the rebel TMC MLAs for ‘taking control’ of the party headquarters. “They are criminal trespassers, they started the game and we will finish it," he stated, adding that his faction will take the matter to the court.

TMC MP Saugata Roy called the apparent seize “completely wrong and unlawful”. “We will look into the matter. We will initiate civil and criminal action against this,” he added.

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Also Read- 'We Made Our Submissions': TMC Factional Battle Escalates As Ritabrata Banerjee-Led Rebels Stake Claim Before ECI
 

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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