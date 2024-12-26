Published 19:37 IST, December 26th 2024
RJ Simran Singh Death: What We Know So Far | 10 Points
Simran Singh, a popular RJ from Jammu & Kashmir, ended her life in her rented Gurugram home, Sector 47, leaving fans and loved ones in shock.
Gurugram: Simran Singh, a popular freelance radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in Sector 47 here, police said on Thursday. Her body was found hanging in her room on Wednesday night, they said, adding no suicide note was found on the spot.
RJ Simran Death: What We Know So Far
- Simran Singh, an RJ and social media influencer from Jammu & Kashmir.
- She was living in a rented house in Sector 47, Gurugram.
- She allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday evening.
- Police received a call at 10:30 pm from Park Hospital regarding the body.
- No suicide note was found in Simran's flat.
- Simran's family did not file any complaint against anyone.
- The family stated that Simran had been facing problems for some time, which led to her taking this step, and they did not hold anyone responsible.
- The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday morning.
- The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.
- No case was registered, according to Investigating Officer ASI Pradeep Kumar, Sadar Police Station, Gurugram.
Who Was RJ Simran Singh?
- Simran Singh hailed from Jammu and Kashmir. Affectionately called ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’ by her fans.
- Used to reside in Gurugram Sector 47 with a friend.
- Known on Instagram for her relevant content that resonates with her audience.
- Has 683K followers on Instagram.
- Her last reel was posted on December 13, where she flaunted her gown on a beach, twirling and dancing happily.
- The caption of the video: “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach.”
