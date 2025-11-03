'RJD Got CM Candidate By Showing Gun To Cong, There's Fierce Feud in Their Alliance Now': PM Modi | Image: ANI

Katihar, Bihar: In a fiery jab at the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that there is fierce feud between the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after RJD got the Chief Ministerial candidate (Tejashwi Yadav) announced by showing the gun to Congress.

During a public address in Bihar's Katihar, PM Modi said, "Congress is almost absent from their (Mahagathbandhan) posters. RJD, by showing Congress a gun, got the Chief Ministerial candidate announced, and now Congress is being shown its place... These days, you may also be noticing that even Congress members don't believe the promises and declarations RJD leaders are making... Whenever the manifesto is mentioned. What do Congress members do? They say, "If you want to ask about the manifesto, ask about it from the prince of Jungle Raj, don't ask us." This is their condition. A fierce feud has been brewing between the Congress and the RJD for a long time."

He also attacked the Congress for calling the Chhath festival a "drama" and recalled the time when Kerala Congress had compared Biharis to Beedis saying that it is the Congress party's strategy to harass Biharis.

"Congress leaders even called the Chhath festival a drama so that the people of Bihar would vent their anger on the RJD and defeat them... Congress leaders in various states are being deliberately made to say derogatory things about the people of Bihar. A Congress leader in Kerala even compared Bihar to a 'beedi'. This is also part of the Congress's strategy to harass Biharis. Congress invited DMK leaders from Tamil Nadu, who abuse Biharis, to campaign in the Bihar elections so that the RJD would face your anger," he said.

He further predicted that the relation between the Congress and the RJD will worsen after the Bihar Assembly elections are over.

"Congress knows that if the RJD loses this time too, its political career will be over, and Congress will capture the RJD's vote bank. This tussle to seize each other's vote bank has now become out in the open. You will see how, after the Bihar election defeat, a wave of abuse will erupt between the RJD and Congress," PM Modi said.

Bihar Assembly Elections

The 2025 Bihar elections will feature a main contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(RV)), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM(S)), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI(ML)) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).