'RJD Hasn't Won an Election in Last 2 Decades, But is Still Arrogant', 'Crucial To Defeat the Jungle Raj': PM Modi in Bihar

'RJD Hasn't Won an Election in Last 2 Decades, But it it is Still Arrogant', 'Crucial To Defeat the Jungle Raj': PM Modi in Bihar | Image: Republic

Begusarai, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has not won an election in the last two decades in Bihar yet remains arrogant. He also stressed that defeating "jungle raj" in Bihar is essential to focus on good governance.

Key Attacks from the Begusarai Rally

Speaking at a rally in Begusarai, PM Modi said, "The RJD hasn't won an election in the last two decades, but it remains stuck in its arrogance. It was this arrogance that they threw the JMM out of the alliance. Congress has been a follower of the RJD in Bihar for thirty-five years...They even misled the VIP."

He also accused the RJD and Congress of indulging in "loot" and corruption.

"When self-interest prevails, and loot is the goal, that's exactly what the RJD and Congress are doing. They first sell tickets, then commit scams. Just look at the RJD family, which is the most corrupt family in Bihar and most of the members are out on bail after being released from court, forced to live on bail. On the other hand, the Congress family is the most corrupt family in the country. Most of the members of this family are also out on bail. Bihar doesn't trust such people," he asserted.

Addressing the public, he contrasted the alliances: "On one side there is NDA, an alliance with mature leadership, and on the other side there is 'Maha lathbandhan'."

Intensifying his attack on the Congress and RJD, he claimed, "The leaders of the 'jungle raj' only made the future of their sons and daughters but destroyed the future of the youth of Bihar."

"You must remember that investors flee at the mere mention of RJD and Congress. Those who lure the poor into signing their land for themselves by promising jobs will never provide jobs to young people," he added.

The Call for Prosperity

PM Modi further credited the Nitish Kumar government for transforming the 'jungle raj' in Bihar into "good governance" after coming to power in 2005.

"We transformed 'jungle raj' into good governance. Now the time has come to transform good governance into prosperity. I have come to seek your blessings for Bihar's prosperity... It was the month of October 2005, when you freed Bihar from jungle raj and chose good governance... You must understand the power of your vote, and your vote will determine Bihar's prosperity," he told the crowd.

Remarks from the Samastipur Rally

Earlier in the day, during a rally in Bihar's Samastipur, PM Modi reiterated the importance of defeating 'jungle raj'.

"The candidates fielded by 'Lathbandhan' clearly indicate their desire to bring back the old days. Listen to their campaigning and you'll be reminded of Jungle Raj...The people of Bihar must be cautious and vigilant. It's crucial to defeat the Jungle Raj in this election as well," he cautioned.

He elaborated on the consequences of RJD rule.

"Law and order cannot exist where a party like the RJD is in power. Under the RJD rule, extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping flourished. The RJD's jungle raj ruined generations of Bihar. The biggest sufferers of RJD's misrule were my mothers and sisters, the youth, the Dalits and backward classes of Bihar, and the extremely backward classes of Bihar...Naxalism and Maoist terrorism also flourished during the RJD's jungle raj," he said.

Assurance on Freeing Country From Naxalism

The Prime Minister also assured the public that Bihar and the country will be freed from Maoism and Naxalism.

"In 2014, you gave the NDA an opportunity in Delhi. I resolved to liberate the youth of Bihar and the country from this Maoist terror...We have broken the back of Naxalism, Maoist terrorism in Bihar. Very soon, the entire country, the entire Bihar, will be completely free from Maoist terror, and this is Modi's guarantee," he stated.

Confidence in Victory in Bihar Elections

Finally, he exuded confidence that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the NDA will achieve its biggest mandate yet.

"This time under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA will break all its previous records of victory. Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate," he said.