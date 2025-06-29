RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Drone Crash During Public Address | WATCH

Patna: Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, had a close call during a public rally in Patna on Sunday when a drone suddenly flew towards him and crashed into the podium while he was delivering a speech.

The incident took place at the historic Gandhi Maidan during the ‘Waqf Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao’ rally, which was attended by several political leaders and social activists. Tejashwi, who was standing at the podium and addressing the large crowd, was speaking about the support of different political parties and social workers for the cause when the drone came close and brushed against the front of the lectern, which was decorated with flowers.

Caught by surprise, Tejashwi quickly bent down to avoid getting hit by the drone. A short video clip from the event shows him reacting quickly as the drone hit the podium and disrupted his speech for a few seconds. However, after briefly pausing and checking his surroundings, he resumed his speech and continued addressing the audience.

Security personnel at the event immediately took control of the situation and seized the drone. It is still not clear whether the drone malfunctioned or was mishandled during the event. The drone was reportedly being used to capture aerial shots of the rally for media coverage.

The 35-year-old RJD leader was on stage with other senior party members and supporters. The event was part of his outreach efforts ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, which are expected to take place later this year.