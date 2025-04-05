‘RJD Will Throw the Waqf Bill in the Dustbin Once…’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Big Statement

Tejashwi also issued a sharp warning to regional parties supporting the bill, saying their “real faces” have now been exposed to the public. | Image: X

New Delhi: RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Waqf Amendment Bill, declaring that if his party returns to power, they will "throw the bill in the dustbin."

‘RSS Agenda Being Pushed Across the Nation’

Yadav accused the ruling government of pushing the RSS agenda nationwide. “This is not governance, it’s ideological imposition,” he said.

He also issued a sharp warning to regional parties supporting the bill, saying their “real faces” have now been exposed to the public.

‘We Won’t Let the Bill Be Implemented in Bihar’

Tejashwi accused the central government of deliberately stoking controversy to distract people from core issues like unemployment, inflation, and social welfare.

He asserted that the Waqf Amendment Bill will not be implemented in Bihar if the RJD returns to power.