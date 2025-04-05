‘RJD Will Throw the Waqf Bill in the Dustbin Once…’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Big Statement

Updated April 5th 2025, 17:14 IST
New Delhi: RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Waqf Amendment Bill, declaring that if his party returns to power, they will "throw the bill in the dustbin."
Yadav accused the ruling government of pushing the RSS agenda nationwide. “This is not governance, it’s ideological imposition,” he said.
He also issued a sharp warning to regional parties supporting the bill, saying their “real faces” have now been exposed to the public.
Tejashwi accused the central government of deliberately stoking controversy to distract people from core issues like unemployment, inflation, and social welfare.
He asserted that the Waqf Amendment Bill will not be implemented in Bihar if the RJD returns to power.
“I feel pity for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for losing his political relevance and merely following order from the BJP leadership,” he added.
