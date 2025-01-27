Published 15:42 IST, January 27th 2025
Road Accident In J-K’s Poonch, 4 Army Personnel Injured
Four army personnel were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and overturned into a ditch in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Road Accident In J-K’s Poonch, 4 Army Personnel Injured | Image: Indian Army
Poonch/Jammu: As many as four army personnel were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and overturned into a ditch in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, according to the officials.
The officials said the accident occurred at Gantar Morh in the Sawjian area when the troops were returning to their camp after patrolling.
Local volunteers immediately swung into action and evacuated the injured personnel to the hospital.
(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)
