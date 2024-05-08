Advertisement

Bengaluru: A road in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Wednesday caved due to heavy rainfall in the city leading to the complete closure of the Bore Bank Road for the commuters. The incident took place on Wednesday evening amidst heavy rains, which has been experienced by the residents in the city for the past several hours.

Following the caving of the road, the concerned department immediately swung into action and blocked the road as a safety measure. The traffic police have been deployed at the spot to divert the traffic.

Advertisement

According to the officials, the incident took place due to heavy rains at around 5.45 pm, due to which the temporary supporting pile arrangements, which was made to support the soil for excavating the Pottery Town metro station, failed. The incident resulted in damaging a part of Bengaluru’s Bore Bank Road.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, an official stated.

Advertisement

The traffic was being diverted and the road was closed.

The concerned authority has reportedly initiated work to restore the caved road to ensure that the traffic movement is resumed on the road as soon as possible.

