Road Rage Near Mumbai's Aksa Beach: Cabbie Pelts Stones at BEST Bus, Injures Driver

Mumbai: In a road rage incident, a BEST bus driver was beaten by a cab driver after the former had hit his vehicle, police said.

The BEST bus was plying from Malwani to Aksa beach route when the incident occurred.

According to police, the car driver was also going to Aksa Beach.

Due to congestion on a part of the road, the car driver asked the BEST bus driver to stop; however, he did not stop and hit the car. After watching his car get damaged, the car driver threw stones at the bus. A bus driver was also beaten by him in the incident, cops said.

A car driver escaped after a confrontation, police said.