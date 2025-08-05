Roads Destroyed, Debris Blocks Gangotri National Highway After Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi; BRO Starts Repair Work

The personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have started clearing roads destroyed or damaged due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi earlier today.

A video from the site shows roads severely damaged by the incident. The BRO has deployed earthmovers to clear debris blocking the roads. BRO personnel are making every effort to ensure that the road connecting to the Gangotri National Highway is cleared as soon as possible to resume vehicular movement.

The flash floods have drastically altered the region's topography, causing extensive damage to properties and infrastructure.

About The Cloudburst

A horrific cloudburst struck the Kheer Gad area near Harsil in Uttarakhand, following continuous heavy rainfall, causing widespread devastation.

The cloudburst triggered massive floods and landslides in the tourist areas of Uttarkashi. Within seconds, a sudden surge of debris and water swept through the settlement.

A video capturing the exact moment of the cloudburst, which has surfaced online, shows floods washing away residential structures. Reports indicate that an entire village has been submerged due to the sudden flood, with villagers swept away in the gushing waters. Tharali village has been completely washed away.

The flash floods have wreaked havoc in the region, causing destruction to both property and human lives. Roads are no longer visible due to the flooding.

Senior officials, including the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and the Commissioner of Garhwal Division, are monitoring the situation from the State Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Regarding the situation, RK Sudhanshu, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, stated, "The District Magistrate and SP have both left for the site. There is a possibility of loss of life and property. We have deployed SDRF and NDRF teams, and we are assessing the damage. As soon as we determine the extent of the damage, appropriate action will be taken."

Commissioner of Garhwal Division, Vinay Shankar Pandey, said, "According to the latest information, significant property damage has occurred, but it is not yet possible to confirm casualties. Our army team stationed in Harsil has reached the site, along with the District Magistrate and SSP. NDRF and SDRF teams have also been dispatched. The priority is to rescue people. The Health Department has been fully mobilized, and arrangements are being made to address the situation."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the situation.

In a post on X, he said, "The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, the district administration, and other teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also keeping a close watch on the situation.

In a post on X, he stated, "I spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi) to gather information. Three nearby ITBP teams have been sent to the site, and four NDRF teams have been dispatched, which will soon arrive and engage in rescue operations."