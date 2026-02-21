Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth Nearly ₹12 Crore At Gunpoint From Showroom In Assam’s Barpeta

Barpeta: A sensational robbery took place this afternoon in Barpeta Road, a commercial town in Lower Assam. A five-member gang carried out a dramatic heist in a Bollywood-style operation, entering a jewellery showroom located on Durgabari Road in Barpeta Road disguised as customers. Brandishing pistols, they tied up the manager and staff and looted a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery along with cash, creating widespread panic across the district.

According to reports, at around 12:45 PM today, five robbers arrived on two motorcycles and stopped in front of a jewellery showroom named Senco Jewellery on Durgabari Road. One member of the gang asked the gatekeeper where Senco Jewellery was located. The gatekeeper then led him to the showroom situated on the first floor. Subsequently, the other four members entered the showroom one by one, posing as customers.

The robbers, one wearing a helmet and two wearing masks, entered the showroom and immediately threatened the staff at gunpoint, warning them not to shout or raise an alarm. To prevent anyone from informing outsiders, they seized the employees’ mobile phones and wallets, tied their hands, and made them sit on the floor.

Shortly afterward, when showroom manager Dimple Talukdar entered, the gang assaulted him and took away his mobile phone and wallet. According to the manager and staff, the robbers spoke in Hindi and threatened them not to shout, even tying a cloth over their mouths.

The gang then looted almost all the ready-made gold and diamond jewellery from the showroom. After carrying out the robbery for about half an hour, they destroyed and took away the CCTV hard disk attached to the showroom in an attempt to eliminate evidence before fleeing.

Employees reported that the gang looted gold, diamond, and silver ornaments worth approximately ₹12 crore, along with ₹1.5 lakh in cash.

