'Working With People Since 1999': Robert Vadra Eyes Political Debut (Again) Amid ED Probe

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the businessman and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 's husband, has once again hinted at joining politics — this time, for real. Or at least until the next hint.

A year after Priyanka made her electoral debut, Vadra has decided it might be his turn to “serve the people,” having apparently done so since 1999, though not via elections, official positions, or recognisable political activity.

“People are with me. I serve them, and I will continue to do so,” he declared confidently, despite not holding any public office.

To be fair, this isn't the first time Vadra has offered a sneak peek at his political ambitions. Last year, he floated the idea of entering the Rajya Sabha — perhaps not through the polls, but through the backdoor of nomination.

“I do not want to come to politics to give a reply to anyone,” he had said nobly, before announcing he might still want to come into politics anyway.

Vadra, last year before general elections, had also claimed widespread demand for his entry, citing people “across the nation” asking him to take the plunge.

While there’s no record of long queues outside his house, posters featuring his face did appear in Amethi’s Gauriganj area in 2024. Whether those were meant as support or satire remains unconfirmed.

Despite all the buzz, the Congress party kept things practical during the Lok Sabha elections—fielding Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli and KL Sharma from Amethi, perhaps choosing campaigners with a tad more grassroots political experience and slightly fewer land deal headlines.