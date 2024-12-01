Romeo -Juliet Gone Wrong: Man Shoots Girlfriend, Flees Before Ending Own Life

Gwalior: A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Friday afternoon. The tragic incident occurred at a building on Satai Road.

The couple had reportedly entered into a suicide pact due to opposition from their families to their marriage. According to reports, the victim, Meera, and the accused, Sachin Yadav, planned to end their lives together.

As per their agreement, Sachin was to shoot Meera first and then kill himself. However, after shooting her, he lost his nerve and fled the scene.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for three years, resorted to this drastic measure as their parents were pressuring them to marry other people.

Residents heard gunshots around 1:30 PM and saw Sachin running from the building. Police apprehended him in Naugaon, where he confessed to the crime. A country-made firearm was recovered from the scene.

Meera was a student pursuing a Bachelor of Education degree after completing her master’s.