'Rope In ISRO, NASA Too': Opposition Mocks Centre’s IAF Proposal For NEET Re-Exam Paper Transport

New Delhi: The Opposition has taken a swipe at the Centre after reports emerged that the government is considering involving the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the transportation of NEET-UG question papers to prevent future paper leaks.

The remarks came after a high-level meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss enhanced security measures for conducting the medical entrance examination following the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

The suggestion to include the Indian Air Force in managing question paper logistics was also discussed during the meeting.

Mocking the move, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “We must rope in ISRO or NASA too. Because it is such a tough job to carry out an exam without leaks.”

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Her remarks have intensified the political attack on the Centre over the repeated allegations of examination paper leaks and questions surrounding the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Centre’s deliberations come amid mounting pressure after NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The fresh examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated on Thursday that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will help transport question papers for the NEET UG re-examination set for June 21, highlighting the government's commitment to improved security and leak-proof examination procedures.

In a conversation with a media outlet, Pradhan mentioned that the government employs a "whole-of-government approach" that includes various departments such as the postal service, the Home Ministry, and state governments to guarantee the smooth and equitable administration of examinations.

"In earlier evaluations, the postal department, the Home Ministry, and state governments played a significant role." "We have received their assistance in the past and will maintain a comprehensive government strategy to guarantee that the examinations are smooth, free, and fair," he stated.

He mentioned that, considering logistical and security factors, especially weather conditions in June, it has been decided to engage the Indian Air Force for the safe transport of question papers."

The efforts previously undertaken by the postal department will now receive assistance from the Indian Air Force to ensure that question papers arrive at their destinations promptly, taking all factors into account." "The government is committed and thoroughly ready to administer free and fair exams," Pradhan stated.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is shortly expected to hear a batch of pleas seeking sweeping reforms in the examination system. Several stakeholders have sought measures ranging from replacing the NTA altogether to shifting NEET entirely to a computer-based format.

The matter is slated to be heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

Separately, the NTA has extended till June 22 the deadline for candidates to submit bank account details for refunds of the NEET-UG 2026 examination fee. The agency said over 13 lakh candidates have already updated their banking details on the NEET registration portal.