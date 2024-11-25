‘Ropeway Project Will Steal Livelihoods’: Locals Clash With Cops During Protest In Katra, 1 Injured

Stones hurled at truck of security personnel in Katra over anti-ropeway agitation | Image: ANI

Reasi: The local shopkeepers and labourers held a protest against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday.

The protests turned violent when demonstrators clashed with police and engaged in stone-pelting, resulting in a cop sustaining injury.

‘Ropeway Project Will Result In Loss of Livelihood’

Protesters mentioned that the proposed project will result in loss of their livelihoods. Shopkeepers and laborers are concerned that the project, scheduled for completion in two years, will leave them unemployed.

Hundreds of protesters held a march and sit-in in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hill.

"We will not allow the ropeway project to be implemented in Katra. We have been fighting against it for three years. Assurances were given to us in the past, but now they have gone ahead with the project," a leader of the Shopkeepers’ Association said.

LG Sinha Assures All Concerns Will Be Heard

In this regard, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the genuine concerns of the people protesting at the Katra base camp against the proposed ropeway project along the Mata Vaishno Devi route would be addressed.

After hour-long discussions with protesters, the district administration assured them of holding talks with different stakeholders, including shrine board officials, to address their concerns, following which the protesters called off their strike.