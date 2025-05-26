Roti Khao, Warna Meri Goli To Hai Hi: PM Modi's Strong Warning to Terror State Pakistan

Updated May 26th 2025, 20:19 IST
Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a strong message and warning to Pakistan-backed terror perpetrators asked the neighbhouring country to eat their bread peacefully otherwise they already have his bullets.
Addressing a public gathering in Gujarat, PM Modi said, “... sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi… (Live peacefully, eat your bread, otherwise you have my bullets).
“The people of Pakistan need to come forward to get their country rid of terrorism. Their youth will have to come forward…,” the Prime Minister said.
Speaking further, the Prime Minister lauded India's Operation Sindoor when the Indian armed forces bombarded and destroyed critically important Pakistani airbases saying, “Our retaliation was so strong that their airbases are still in ICU... It was the valour and bravery of our forces that Pakistan waved the white flag... We had already told them, our target was your terror infrastructure; all you had to do was stay quiet. Now that you made a mistake, you have to deal with the consequences.”
