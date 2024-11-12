sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘Rounds Of Discussion’: Nirmala Sitharaman's Critical Insight Into How Modi Govt Functions

Published 13:56 IST, November 12th 2024

‘Rounds Of Discussion’: Nirmala Sitharaman's Critical Insight Into How Modi Govt Functions

Sitharaman highlighted that decisions within the government are not made in a "single sitting."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nirmala Sitharaman's Critical Insight Into How Modi Govt Functions
Nirmala Sitharaman's Critical Insight Into How Modi Govt Functions | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:07 IST, November 12th 2024

India Economic Summit