Row Erupts As Female Staff Enters Badami Cave Temples Wearing Footwear | VIDEO

Bagalkot: A massive row erupted at Karnataka's Badami Cave Temples after a female staff member allegedly entered the premises wearing footwear. A purported video of the incident, showing a tourist confronting the staff, is going viral on social media.

The staff member has reportedly been identified as Roshani Mustafi, who was purportedly seen arguing with a female tourist at the heritage site.

The tourist was reportedly questioning Mustafi why she wore footwear inside the temple premises.

Mustafi was purportedly heard telling the tourist that the latter had "no right to make a rule".

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To this, the tourist asked her if she had no common sense.

The tourist reportedly questioned, "Just because she is staff, does it allow her to go inside the temple wearing slippers? Should we go inside a dargah with our footwear on?"

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Roshani Mustafi then dialled her supervisor, saying, "Sir, yaha pe log tamasha kar rahe hai (Sir, people are creating a scene here.)"

The Badami cave temples, which are protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), are dedicated to Hindu deities and Jain Tirthankaras.

The video has attracted mixed reactions from people on social media. A netizen claimed the temples are not functional, saying, “When my friends and I, all from Mumbai, visited early this year, everyone was wearing chappals and shoes. These are NOT fucntional temples. The visiting tourist is in the wrong here, same at Hampi. Where the guides tell you where to and where not to wear any footwear.”

An X user said, “This is a 6th-century Hindu temple site, not a public corridor. If you're ASI staff at a sacred monument, remove the slippers out of respect — just like every devotee and tourist is expected to.”

Another commented, "The woman who is accusing her is also wearing shoes, and everyone else present there has their shoes on. Then what's the matter with arguing?"

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