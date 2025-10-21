3 Women Booked for Offering Namaz in Pune’s Shaniwarwada; BJP Workers ‘Purify' Fort With Cow Urine, Dung

Pune: A case has been registered against three unidentified women after a video showing them offering namaz on the premises of Pune's historic Shaniwarwada went viral on the social media, sparking protests by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organisations.

According to the Pune City Police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

The incident took place around 1:45 PM on Saturday, when three unidentified women were seen offering namaz within the premises of the protected heritage site.

The video led to protests on Sunday by BJP MP (RS) Medha Kulkarni and other members of city-based right wing outfit. They also performed a “purification ritual” at the spot where the namaz was offered..

Based on the complaint, Pune Police registered a case against the women under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, which prohibit religious or other restricted activities at protected monuments.

Police are working to identify the women, possibly by checking online ticket records maintained by ASI in Delhi.

Speaking to Republic, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane said Shaniwarwada is a symbol of Hindu pride and history. He questioned whether Muslims would allow Hindus to chant Hanuman Chalisa at Haji Ali, stating that prayers should only be performed at designated religious places.

Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Rupali Thombare said there was no need for such a protest and accused Kulkarni of disturbing communal harmony.

“We are Hindus too, and our sentiments were not hurt. We believe in inclusiveness,” she said, demanding legal action against Kulkarni.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said that while offering namaz at a protected site may be inappropriate, no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands. “Only authorised officials like the police or collector should act in such matters,” she said.

The AIMIM party also criticised the reaction, saying the namaz was peaceful and the backlash was politically motivated. They asked authorities to avoid targeting any community and instead focus on maintaining peace.