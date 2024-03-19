×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Good News: RRTS Corridor to Provide Connectivity With Gurugram Metro With an Underground Station

This decision to incorporate a rapid rail station at Hero Honda Chowk in Sector 33 came after the new Gurugram Metro line got a green signal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi-Meerut RRTS
According to sources, approximately 5,864 square metres of land is needed in the city for the rapid rail corridor project. | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gurugram: In a major boost to connectivity, the proposed Delhi-Gurugram Dharuhera rapid rail corridor will include an underground station at Hero Honda Chowk in the city, which will be integrated with the new Gurugram Metro line being planned.

This decision to incorporate a rapid rail station at Hero Honda Chowk in Sector 33 came after the new Gurugram Metro line got a green signal. The NCR Transport Corporation, a joint venture of the Central government and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, decided to integrate it into the proposed route.

The interchange facility between the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) and metro line is expected to ease connectivity issues for commuters. According to sources, approximately 5,864 square metres of land is needed in the city for the rapid rail corridor project.

As per the latest plan, the rapid rail route will extend from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, run through Jor Bagh and Munirka before reaching AeroCity near the IGI airport. Upon entering Gurugram, it will run along NH-8, with underground stations at Cyber Hub, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Kherki Daula, among others, before terminating at Dharuher Dharuhera. 

All the stations in the national capital will be constructed underground whereas five stations will be constructed underground in Gurugram. The Kherki Daula station will have three levels and from here, the trains will run on the elevated tracks till they reach the terminating station in Rajasthan’s Behror.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

