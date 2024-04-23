Advertisement

A recent operation in the Hapatola and Kalpar forest regions by security forces resulted in the deaths of 29 Maoists. Upon retrieval of the bodies for postmortem analysis in Kanker, a startling discovery was made. During the examination, medical personnel uncovered two bundles of cash totaling around 1 lakh rupees concealed within the pocket of Naxalite Shankar Rao.

Border Security Force (BSF) and the Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) on Tuesday gunned down 29 Maoists in Kanker district in a 4 hour long operation. This has been termed as state's biggest encounter of the state carried out by the forces till date.

“Yesterday, an encounter broke out between security forces and Maoists which lasted for around 4 hours. Teams of DRG and BSF cordoned off the area and as a result, 29 CPI Maoist bodies were recovered, out of which 15 were female and 14 were male,” said Bastar Range IGP Sundarraj Pattilingam.

IG said that arms and ammunition were recovered in large quantities from the spot. “Arms and ammunition were recovered in large quantities from the spot. AK-47, SLR, Insas and .303 rifles, were recovered from the spot,” said the IG Police. “All the Maoists are members of a banned outfit. I would request the remaining members of the outfit to surrender themselves and join the mainstream of society,” he added.