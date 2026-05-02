Rs 10 Crore Fraud: Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board Dismissed, CBI Probe Ordered

Panchkula: The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has dismissed its suspended Controller of Finance and Accounts, Rajesh Sangwan, from service following his alleged involvement in a multi-crore financial fraud case currently under investigation by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to an official order issued by the Board, Sangwan was arrested on March 14, 2026, in connection with FIR No. 4 dated February 23, 2026. The case involves charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, pertaining to misappropriation of government funds and criminal conspiracy with bank officials and private entities.

The investigation has revealed what authorities describe as a "large-scale, well-planned, and multi-layered financial fraud" involving manipulation of official procedures, fraudulent banking operations, and fictitious transactions aimed at siphoning public funds into shell accounts.

At the centre of the case is the opening of a savings account in IDFC First Bank's Sector-32 branch in Chandigarh in July 2025. The account, allegedly approved without due diligence or competitive evaluation from empanelled banks, became the conduit for a fraudulent transaction of Rs 10 crore on January 14, 2026. The amount was transferred through RTGS to two private entities--SRR Planning Gurus Pvt. Ltd. and Mannat Contractors, an official statement said.

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Sangwan, an authorised signatory to the account, is accused of failing to act despite receiving confirmation calls from the bank regarding the transaction. Investigators have also pointed to his failure to comply with Finance Department directives requiring disclosure of all bank accounts for internal audit purposes, they added.

Statements from co-accused, including bank officials already in judicial custody, allege that Sangwan received illegal gratification in exchange for facilitating the fraudulent transaction. The probe further suggests that a cancelled cheque was misused to execute the Rs 10 crore transfer, they mentioned.

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The Board, in its order, termed Sangwan's conduct as "grave misconduct" involving abuse of official position, financial impropriety, and moral turpitude, which severely tarnished the image of the department and the state government.

Citing the seriousness of the charges and the ongoing criminal investigation--now handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)--the authorities invoked provisions under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India to dismiss Sangwan without conducting a departmental inquiry. The order noted that such an inquiry was not "reasonably practicable" at this stage, as it could compromise the investigation and allow potential tampering with evidence.

The dismissal order further states that Sangwan's removal from service will ordinarily disqualify him from future government employment.

The case continues to be under active investigation, with authorities probing the involvement of multiple individuals and entities in what is being described as a major financial scam impacting public funds.