Rs 12,000 Crore Drug Factory Busted In Telangana By Thane's Mira Bhayandar Police, 12 Accused Arrested

Hyderabad: The Mira Bhayandar police of Thane district have dismantled a massive drug manufacturing syndicate operating in Telangana, seizing raw materials worth a staggering Rs 12,000 crores. The operation against the drug cartel, which began with a modest seizure of 200 grams of drugs valued at Rs 25 lakhs, snowballed into one of the largest drug busts in recent history.

The Thane police's investigation led them to a clandestine drug factory in Telangana, where they seized an astonishing 32,000 litres of raw materials used in the production of MD drugs, also known as Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine. The factory, which was operating on a massive scale, had been supplying drugs to various parts of the country. The police arrested 13 accused involved in the syndicate, exposing a big network of suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate was operating with alarming sophistication, using advanced equipment and chemicals to manufacture MD drugs. The masterminds behind the operation had established a vast network of suppliers and distributors, making it a challenging task for the police to track down the source of the drugs.

Earlier, the Mira Bhayandar police made headlines in curbing drug trafficking by seizing nearly 15 kg of cocaine valued at over Rs 22 crores and arresting three accused, including two foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the seizure of Rs 12,000 crores worth of drugs is a massive blow to the drug trafficking network in the country.