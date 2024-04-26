Rs 1.27 Cr Unaccounted Cash Seized By Police in Mysuru and Kolar

In Mysuru, a staggering sum of 81 lakhs was intercepted at a checkpost, concealed within a trunk. | Image:Republic

Bengaluru: In a series of coordinated crackdowns on illicit cash flow in Karnataka, police officials on Thursday made significant seizures in separate incidents in Mysuru and Kolar. In Mysuru, a staggering sum of Rs 81 lakh was intercepted at a checkpost, concealed within a trunk.

According to police reports, no accompanying documentation was discovered. Meanwhile, in a parallel operation in Kolar, authorities uncovered Rs 46 lakh rupees hidden amidst grocery items in the renowned Sreehari Supermarket.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited...