Rs 1.37 Cr Down the Drain? Bridge Over Silchar-Kalain Highway Collapses Weeks After Repair

Silchar: A bridge on the Silchar-Kalain National Highway at Bhangarpar collapsed around 2 AM on Wednesday, completely disrupting road connectivity in the Barak Valley and the neighbouring states of Tripura and Mizoram.

The bridge, built over the Harang River, had been reopened for public use just a month ago after repairs that reportedly cost Rs 1.37 crore.

At the time of the collapse, two stone-laden trucks fell into the river. However, police confirmed that there were no casualties.

The incident has once again highlighted the fragile state of infrastructure in the region. The Silchar-Kalain route had been serving as a temporary alternative while the main Katigorah Gammon Bridge on NH-6 remains shut for repairs.

With both routes now out of service, the Barak Valley and adjoining states have been left almost entirely cut off from the rest of Assam.

Borkhola MLA Misbahul Islam Laskar, who visited the site, blamed the collapse on negligence and poor quality control by the agencies involved in the repair work.