Rs 2.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized by BSF at India-Bangladesh Border, 14 Bangladeshis Arrested

Agartala: In a series of independent and joint operations, since January 26, the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier has apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts involved in illegal cross-border activities along the India-Bangladesh border.

Additionally, the BSF has seized a substantial amount of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband items, with an estimated value of Rs 2.5 crore.

Demonstrating a commitment to bilateral cooperation, the BSF has maintained strong coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Approximately 80 simultaneous coordinated patrols have been conducted, and multiple border coordination meetings at various levels have been organised to strengthen security measures and improve intelligence sharing.

To further engage with local communities, BSF battalions have held over 40 village coordination meetings in border areas, addressing residents' concerns and raising awareness about border security protocols. These interactions aim to foster trust and cooperation between security forces and the local populace.

In a bid to combat drug trafficking, BSF troops, in collaboration with sister agencies, launched an extensive Ganja destruction drive in remote areas. This operation led to the destruction of over 1 lakh matured cannabis plants, cultivated illegally across approximately 60 acres of land. The initiative aligns with the BSF's broader mission to support a "Drug-Free Society."