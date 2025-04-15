Rs 4 Lakh Compensation for Families of Sunstroke Victims as Telangana Declares Heatwave a 'Disaster'

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday declared heatwave and sunstroke as a “State Specific Disaster” to ensure formal relief measures for victims. Under the new directive, an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the families of those who die due to heat-related conditions.

A Government Order (GO) issued by the state said, “The state government, having taken into consideration all the above-mentioned facts, has decided to declare heatwave/sunstroke as a 'State Specific Disaster' henceforth for the purpose of providing relief to the families of the victims.”

Heatwave – A Hidden Hazard

The order noted that heatwaves remain a “hidden hazard” with under-recognised impacts due to challenges in measurement and valuation. It said that deaths from heatstroke are often underreported and that the effects are particularly severe on vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.

By bringing heatwave-related deaths under the ambit of official disaster response, the state hopes to improve relief distribution and also raise awareness about preventive measures.