Rs 40K Out of Rs 84K Salary: Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash’s Lawyer Reveals His Financial Woes

Atul Subhash’s brother has called for justice and changes in the law to prevent similar incidents. | Image: Republic

Bengaluru Techie Suicide: The death of 34-year-old engineer Atul Subhash has triggered widespread discussions on social media, raising concerns about the alleged misuse of legal provisions, particularly Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code. The incident has reignited a national debate about cases where men and their families claim to face unwarranted accusations under this section.

Dinesh Mishra, the lawyer representing Atul Subhash in the family court, provided crucial insights into the case. According to him, Atul had shared a truthful account of his experiences with the justice system, but Mishra asserted that neither the court nor the judge could be held responsible for Atul’s decision to end his life.

“The court order was not the reason for Atul’s suicide,” Mishra stated.

Atul's Monthly Income Rs 84,000

Mishra revealed that Atul’s monthly income in Bengaluru was approximately Rs 84,000. In July, the Family Court of Jaunpur ordered him to pay Rs 40,000 per month for his child’s expenses. Mishra clarified that this amount was exclusively for the child and did not include any provision for the wife.

“Atul probably thought this Rs 40,000 was too much. If he felt this amount was excessive, he should have gone to the High Court to challenge it,” Mishra said.

He further explained that after deducting the alimony, Atul had Rs 44,000 remaining for his personal and family expenses, including rent in Bengaluru. Additionally, the court did not grant any maintenance for Atul’s wife, as she was well-established and earning a good income.

Responsibility of the Justice System

Mishra emphasized that the justice system should not be held accountable for Atul’s tragic decision. He stated that the court had followed due process and legal precedent when arriving at its verdict. The justice system cannot be held responsible for an individual’s decision to take their own life. The court adhered to due process, and no error or wrongdoing occurred,” Mishra said.

He added that anyone who feels dissatisfied with a court order has the right to appeal. “If someone tried to influence the court from outside, then the court cannot be responsible for it,” Mishra clarified.

Mishra also expressed his willingness to offer further legal guidance to Atul’s family, saying, “If Atul’s family members wish to consult with me, I am willing to provide further legal advice on the matter.”

Family’s Plea for Justice

In contrast, Atul Subhash’s brother has called for justice and changes in the law to prevent similar incidents. He stressed the importance of providing proper legal guidance to families in such situations to prevent desperate measures like suicide.

Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Subhash’s brother mentioned instances of how the techie was being harassed by his wife and her family. Bikash mentioned one instance when Atul’s wife (Nikita Singhania) demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened with court cases if he did not pay her. His brother further said that the kind of allegations levelled on Subhash in the last two years will show how they made mockery of the law. He mentioned that the woman’s family kept filing the same cases at different intervals of time.

Atul’s brother also informed that he (Subhash) also named many judges in his case. “Justice is due… many men are going through this trauma… for how long will men be seen as money machine?”

“After Nirbhaya… the law which was brought… the women are now using the same law and misusing the act… Are there any rights against misuse of women empowerment,” Bikash Kumar asked. “If a man shares his trauma then the society takes it in a wrong way,” Atul's brother concluded.

Extreme Harassment, Says Atul Subhash's brother

Earlier today, Bikash Kumar stated that the family is determined to seek justice, alleging that Atul endured "extreme harassment." He further claimed that many men in India face false accusations, which has turned the law into a “cruel joke.”

Speaking to the media, Bikash Kumar said, “The suicide note my brother left begins with the words, 'Justice is due.' We want justice at any cost.”

He continued, “In his note, he wrote that if he gets justice, his ashes should be immersed in the Ganga. However, if justice is denied, his ashes should be thrown into a drain outside the court. If there is any law in India that protects men, we want to know about it. My brother endured extreme harassment, and there are countless others like him in the country who are falsely accused. False cases are being filed against men, and the law is being misused.”