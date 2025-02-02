Rs 600 Crore Allocated for Samudrayaan in Union Budget

New Delhi: India’s ambitious Deep Ocean Mission, aimed at exploring ocean depths with the specially designed submersible Samudrayaan, received a significant push as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 600 crore for the project in the Union Budget .

The Ministry of Earth Sciences, which is leading the mission, saw its budget rise to Rs 3,649.81 crore, up from Rs 3,064.80 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The Deep Ocean Mission focuses on mapping the ocean floor and developing advanced technologies, including a manned submersible capable of reaching 6,000 meters, a deep-sea mining system, and engineering designs for offshore thermal energy-driven desalination plants.

Additionally, Rs 1,329 crore was allocated for Mission Mausam, an initiative by the Ministry of Earth Sciences to enhance weather forecasting capabilities.

India plans to deploy a manned submersible, developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai, to a depth of 500 meters this year, followed by deeper exploration up to 6,000 meters next year.

The Deep Ocean Mission aims to:

Develop deep-sea mining technology, manned submersibles, and underwater robotics.

Improve ocean climate change advisory services and conservation of deep-sea biodiversity.

Conduct deep-ocean surveys and exploration for resources.

Generate energy and fresh water from the ocean.

Establish an Advanced Marine Station for Ocean Biology.

The mission will also train ocean biology and engineering experts, translating research into industrial applications.

Mission Mausam & India's Vision for Weather Forecasting

As part of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 150th Foundation Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Mausam on January 14. The mission focuses on enhancing weather prediction using expanded observation networks, advanced AI tools, and better modeling techniques.

Key initiatives under Mission Mausam include:

A laboratory to artificially create clouds.

A 150% increase in the number of weather radars.

Deployment of new satellites, supercomputers, and advanced forecasting tools.