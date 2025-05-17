Whatever India Is doing, It’s The Best: Mohan Bhagwat After Operation Sindoor

Jaipur: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his address in Jaipur on Saturday, spoke about India’s strength, unity, and transformative legacy. Bhagwat sent a clear message to countries that challenge India’s sovereignty after India's Operation Sindoor against terror.

Bhagwat in his address said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has upheld a transformative tradition for 100 years, playing a critical role in shaping India’s national identity and collective spirit. He noted that just as preachers dedicate themselves to spreading wisdom, even household workers contribute their time to the Sangh’s mission, embodying the spirit of selfless service.

India’s Stance on Global Relations

Addressing India’s geopolitical position, Bhagwat made it clear that while India does not seek enmity with any nation, it possesses the strength to defend itself and teach a lesson to those who challenge its sovereignty. He asserted, “India will progress in all fields—it must do so. India does not have enmity with anyone. But if anyone dares to have enmity with it, then India has the power to teach them a lesson.”

His words reinforced India’s commitment to peace, yet affirmed its readiness to protect its national interests when necessary.

Bhagwat echoed Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, stating that every nation has a purpose, and India’s destiny is to uplift humanity through its values and wisdom. He emphasized that India’s approach is distinct, driven by its cultural foundation of unity and service, rather than mere power and wealth.

He stated, “India’s point is, everyone is one, that’s why everyone is our own, no one is a stranger. We are in everyone, everyone is in us. So live while serving each other and achieve this unity.”

Bhagwat’s speech reaffirmed India’s commitment to progress, stating that whatever India is doing, it is doing the best, and the country must continue its path of development in all fields.