RSS Leader Demands Removal of 'Socialist' and 'Secular' from Constitution's Preamble

New Delhi: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday said that the words "socialist" and "secular" should be removed from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. He said these terms were not part of the original Constitution and were added during the Emergency by the Congress government. He also attacked the Congress for declaring the Emergency 50 years ago and demanded a public apology from them.

Speaking at an event held in Delhi, Hosabale said the Congress has no right to talk about the Constitution today, as they had themselves violated it in 1975. He said, “Those who did such things are today moving around with the Constitution's copy. They have still not apologised. Your ancestors did it. You must apologise for this to the country.” His comments were clearly aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It lasted for 21 months and ended on March 21, 1977. During that time, civil liberties were suspended, many Opposition leaders were jailed, and press freedom was badly affected. Hosabale also reminded people how thousands of citizens were tortured in jails and how the government also carried out large-scale forced sterilisations during that time.

On Wednesday, the BJP-led central government observed June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to mark 50 years since the Emergency was imposed. The government said the day should be remembered as one of the darkest periods in Indian democracy and to honour those who suffered and fought for their rights during that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made strong remarks against the Congress, calling the Emergency a "dark chapter" in India’s democratic history. He said the Congress not only disrespected the Constitution but also arrested democracy itself. In a series of posts on X, the PM said no Indian would ever forget how the voice of Parliament was silenced and even the judiciary came under pressure.