RTOs to Receive Radar-Equipped Interceptor Vehicles, Enhancing E-Challan System

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) announced plans to procure interceptor vehicles equipped with radar systems capable of detecting multiple traffic violations simultaneously. Officials shared this update on Friday.

These radar-equipped interceptor vehicles will be the first of their kind in India. They are expected to significantly boost the number of e-challans issued by flying squads of Regional Transport Offices (RTO), improving enforcement efficiency.

The radar-based system will be installed on 96 interceptor vehicles. Most of these vehicles arrived about a month ago and are awaiting the system's installation before being handed over to the RTO flying squads.

Out of the total, 69 Mahindra-made interceptor vehicles have already been delivered and are awaiting the new system's installation, while the procurement of 27 additional vehicles is still in progress.

This procurement comes after MMVD introduced 187 AI-powered laser speed gun mounted interceptor vehicles earlier this year using road safety fund.

"While the current speed gun system allows flying squads to issue 10-12 e-challans per hour, the radar-based system will take this to 800-900 e-challans per hour. The radar system will capture vehicle speed and photographs, allowing for detection of multiple offences without stopping vehicles," said Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.

"The system will target violations such as speeding, lane cutting, triple-seat riding, helmetless two-wheeler riding, over-dimensional vehicles, and driving without seat belts. Interceptor vehicles will be strategically parked in high-violation areas for effective enforcement," he added.

The MMVD has placed an order with Ashoka Buildcon's IT wing for installation of the radar system, which is expected to arrive in 2025, other officials added.

Each interceptor vehicle procured through GM (government marketplace) portal costs 12-13 lakh, and after installation of the radar system, the cost will rise to around 16 lakh, a senior official said, adding the agreement includes five years of comprehensive maintenance of the system.

The radar-based system will also come up with Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which includes PCs, laptops and other equipment, enabling RTO inspectors to generate e-challans immediately using the images and details received through the system, the official said.