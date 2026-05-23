Rubio In India LIVE: US Secretary Marco Rubio Lands In India For His Maiden Visit, To Meet PM Modi Today
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India for a four-day trip, visiting Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. He will discuss energy security, trade, and defense cooperation amidst fluctuating relations with Prime Minister Modi.
- India News
- 2 min read
Rubio In India LIVE: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Saturday for a four-day visit taking in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, tweets, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India.
The visit comes as relations between US President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to fluctuate. He will discuss energy security, trade and defence cooperation with senior Indian officials, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Tuesday.
Rubio's visit follows the Trump administration's dismissal of fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, accused of bribing officials for contracts and misleading US investors in a solar project, allegations Adani's company denies. The DOJ dropped the case after Adani promised a $10bn US investment.
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Arrives in Kolkata
Rubio In India LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Kolkata.
Security Heightened in Kolkata Airport for Marco Rubio's Visit
Rubio In India LIVE: The security has been tightened at the Kolkata Airport, Mother Teresa House Of The Missionaries of Charity ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit.
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Lands in Kolkata
Rubio In India LIVE: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, tweets, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defence, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days! ".
What is the Background of Rubio's Trip to India?
Rubio In India LIVE: Rubio is in India prior to a Quad foreign ministers meeting on May 26. The Quad addresses China's rise and has conducted joint military exercises. His visit follows the DOJ dropping fraud charges against billionaire Gautani Adani, linked to his $10bn US investment pledge.
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio en Route to India for High-profile Diplomatic Visit
US Ambassador Sergio Gor announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on his way to India for a significant diplomatic visit after participating in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting and bilateral discussions in Helsingborg, Sweden. Gor expressed enthusiasm for the trip in a post on X after a phone call with Rubio, stating, "Excited for this important trip!"
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