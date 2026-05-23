Rubio In India LIVE: US Secretary Marco Rubio Lands In India For His Maiden Visit, To Meet PM Modi Today | Image: ANI

Rubio In India LIVE: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Saturday for a four-day visit taking in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, tweets, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India.

The visit comes as relations between US President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to fluctuate. He will discuss energy security, trade and defence cooperation with senior Indian officials, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rubio's visit follows the Trump administration's dismissal of fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, accused of bribing officials for contracts and misleading US investors in a solar project, allegations Adani's company denies. The DOJ dropped the case after Adani promised a $10bn US investment.

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