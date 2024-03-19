Advertisement

BHU Sunderkand Row: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has hit the headlines once again after the Proctorial Board team allegedly interrupted and halted the students from reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘Sunderkand’ outside the Controller of Examinations office triggering a massive ruckus inside the campus. It is being alleged that the team of the Proctorial Board not only interrupted the students from reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, but also snatched the mic leading to a scuffle between the University administration and the students.

The incident reportedly took place outside the office of the Controller of Examinations, where the students have been protesting for the last five days demanding the release of the list of vacant seats for PhD admission in Banaras Hindu University.

Advertisement

Probe initiated into the matter

According to the protesting students, since it was Tuesday, they decided to recite ‘Sunderkand’ at the protest site. While they were reciting ‘Sunderkand’, the team of the Proctorial Board reached the site and stopped them midway and their mic was snatched.

Advertisement

The team of Proctorial Board cited that the recitation was being done in loud noise. However, the interruption triggered an anger among the protesting students resulting in a scuffle between them.

It is being said that the students sitting on strike have accused the university administration of not considering their five-point demands. They have alleged that no one responsible has come to the protest site to hold a conversation with the protesting students and listen to their demands.

Advertisement

The students said that the Proctorial Board is asking us to end our strike.

Meanwhile, the Chief Proctor reportedly stated that he was not aware of the incident. However, he said that it was not right to recite Sunderkand on a mic inside the campus. He said that no permission was sought by the students to recite Sunderkand. An inquiry has been initiated by the university administration.

